Detroit Duets 2018: Antea and Anesha also known as APLUS

Meet Antea and Anesha Birchett! They are one of four "Detroit Duets" that will be performing live on Monday, June 25 on Local 4's broadcast of "The Ford Fireworks" presented by The Parade Company. The show will also be live streamed on ClickOnDetroit.com beginning at 8 p.m.

Antea and Anesha Birchett are sisters and the members of APLUS. APLUS are singer/songwriters and have been signed to a record company based out of Detroit. Antea and Anesha grew up around music with their father being a signed musician. They started out singing in church and never stopped. Now these two are performing their own music, but before they decided they were going to be singers, they were songwriters for Darkchild and then Universal Music Publishing Group. APLUS has written songs for Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige, Ciara and more.

Anesha (left) and Antea (right)

Fun Facts about Anesha Favorite TV Show: "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" Favorite Actress: Angela Bassett Favorite Movie: "The Wiz" Favorite Book: Any book from "The Babysitters Club Series" by Ann M. Martin Favorite Food: Pizza Favorite Animal: Dog Unique Fact: Anesha Loves to play Basketball

Fun Facts about Antea coming soon!

