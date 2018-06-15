Detroit Duets 2018: Ben Sharkey and Kimmie Horne

Meet Ben Sharkey and Kimmie Horne! They are one of four "Detroit Duets" that will be performing live on Monday, June 25 on Local 4's broadcast of "The Ford Fireworks" presented by The Parade Company. The show will also be live streamed on ClickOnDetroit.com beginning at 8 p.m.

GET TO KNOW BEN

Ben Sharkey has been singing his whole life. He began to post videos of himself singing on YouTube, which led him to become part of a band. Now, Ben is a solo artist who has a passion for jazz. He has been compared to artists like Michael Buble, Frank Sinatra, and Dean Martin. Ben has been singing professionally for 10 years and has done just about everything from house parties, to weddings, to his own shows. Ben has his second album coming out this August.

Fun Facts about Ben Favorite Actress: Natalie Portman Favorite Movie: "Life of Pi" Favorite Book: "The Hangman's Daughter" by Oliver Potzsch Favorite Food: Burger from Eatori Market Favorite Animal: Dolphin Unique Fact: Ben loves to clean sunglasses

Facebook: @bensharkeysings

Twitter: @bensharkeysings

Instagram: @bensharkeysings

See more of his work at www.bensharkey.com/

GET TO KNOW KIMMIE

Kimmie Horne has known music from a young age. With her father being a musician and her uncle being a member of The Fantastic Four, she was always around music. Kimmie has been singing for 30 years. She is an International Jazz Vocalist and has traveled around the world performing. One of Kimmie's recent projects is her newly launched music festival, "The Kimmie Horne Music Festival".

Fun Facts about Kimmie Favorite TV Show: "Family Fued" Favorite Movie: "Red Sparrow" and "The Black Panther" Favorite Book: "The Artist's Way" by Julia Cameron Favorite Artist: Sarah Vaughn Favorite Food: Seafood Favorite Animal: Doberman Pinscher Unique Fact: When Kimmie goes to the track to run, she never listens to music. Instead she listens to the sound of her feet hitting the ground and creates a song with the rhythm of her natural run.

Facebook: @TheKimmieHorneShow

Twitter: @Kimmiehorne

Instagram: @hornekimmie

See more of her work at www.kimmiehornelive.com/



Don't forget to watch Ben and Kimmie on "The Ford Fireworks" presented by The Parade Company -- Monday, June 25 at starting at 8 p.m.