Detroit Duets lineup announced for 'The Ford Fireworks'

Local 4 is excited to announce the “Detroit Duets” lineup for the broadcast of “The Ford Fireworks” presented by The Parade Company.

“Detroit Duets” will showcase some of the Motor City’s most diverse and engaging singers and musicians on this summer’s highest rated television event in Detroit -- “The Ford Fireworks.”

The primetime show will be broadcast and live streamed exclusively on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit on June 25 starting at 8 p.m.

“We love celebrating the working musicians of Detroit’s entertainment scene. This year we have four duets that showcase just how much talent we have here,” said Jamie Kaye Walters, creative services and programming director. “We started ‘Detroit Duets’ last year during ‘The Ford Fireworks’ and it was a hit. So excited to hear what these talented duos have in store.”

Featured artists are:

Kimmie Horne and Ben Sharkey

These two jazz greats are cooking up something equally jazzy and soulful for “The Ford Fireworks.”

Kimmie is a Detroit jazz icon and consummate entertainer. A native Detroiter, Kimmie’s beautiful alto voice coupled with her unmatched ability to entertain puts her in a category of her own. Her gift for performing and songwriting is in her DNA as she is the grand-niece of the legendary Lena Horne.



From Toronto and Japan to London and Jamaica, Kimmie has traveled the world as an international jazz headliner. Her awards are numerous and her place in the Detroit music scene is unparalleled.

Ben perfectly fuses vintage old school cool and contemporary jazz, soul and pop energy and swagger. Ben has enjoyed an extraordinary dual career over the past ten years. Since the charismatic vocalist posted his first raw home videos of himself singing Michael Buble and Frank Sinatra classics to YouTube in 2007, he has amassed more than 5 million views. This is his second time performing on “The Ford Fireworks.” The first is when he competed in the Local 4 Super Singer contest more than a decade ago.

Ray Williams and Brandon Calhoon

This complementary duo blends the best parts of Motown and Nashville with their southern soul sound.

Ray is a powerhouse, bending genres with lyrics and a vocal delivery that'll leave a sting. And it’s all propelled by a production reminiscent of the Motown grooves and Nashville's songwriting sensibility.

"I was raised on everything from The Judds to Aretha, from George Jones to Bob Seger. I found my roots in the stories of country music. I found my spirit in soul-torching singers and sequins. I've always felt at home in both of these places so why should I choose just one?"

Brandon kick-started his music career in 2005 when he became the dark horse favorite on the short lived CBS TV series, “RockStar: INXS.” He’s performed his new style of soul-infused southern rock on legendary stages like The Roxy and The Whiskey a Go Go in Hollywood.

Brandon splits his time between Nashville and Michigan performing music for crowds of fans eager to hear his powerful and gritty vocals. He was nominated for several Detroit Music Awards, including “Best New Artist” and “Best Rock Record.” In 2010, his song “Detroit City” was featured on FX’s hit TV show “Justified” and his 2015 song “Lost to be Found” was the theme song on the CBS series “Battle Creek.”

APlus – Anesha and Antea Birchett

Detroit born and raised, Anesha and Antea comprise the singer/songwriter duo APlus. They are sisters who are products of a city known for its grit, fight and brute. They know what it means to “go hard or go home.” Their resumes demonstrate more than a decade of penned and placed songs with industry stars including Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, Teyana Taylor, Ciara, Mary J. Blige and many more.

Anesha was in the Broadway and national touring cast of “The Color Purple” and Antea is currently the head of songwriting and vocals for the Detroit Institute of Music. Last year marked the start of a new journey for APlus. From acoustic pop ballads of life, love and perseverance to smooth, soulful stories of heartbreak and betrayal, APlus will take you on a lyrical and melodic journey of pride, liberty and Detroit.

Robin Horlock and Tasha Lord

Robin is a fulltime professional singer/songwriter who has played more than 3,000 shows - becoming a noted staple in the Detroit music scene while growing a devoted fan base across the country.



As a songwriter, Robin is a true storyteller, composing lyrics that are honest and relatable and weaving together melodies and hooks that create a genre of music which transcends generations. Robin has released three independent albums and numerous singles. Look for a new album coming in the summer of 2017.

Tasha is an artist with many interests. She’s the lead singer and head of the Flutter & Wow band, formed in 2011. They merge vocal harmonies, infectious rhythms, and strings into their brand of Rustbelt Americana.

Tasha started out in high school writing poetry and performing musical theater which evolved into her becoming a rock artist. Today she sings just about any genre. Her current projects are with the Flutter and Wow Band and Bluewater Kings Band. Tasha is also a session singer and has done many live collaborations with other artists as well as commercial work. She has recorded three full albums of original music for her own groups and has licensed original work to NASCAR and Lifetime TV.