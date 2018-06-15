Detroit Duets 2018: Robin Horlock and Tasha Lord

Meet Robin Horlock and Tasha Lord! They are one of four "Detroit Duets" that will be performing live on Monday, June 25 on Local 4's broadcast of "The Ford Fireworks" presented by The Parade Company. The show will also be live streamed on ClickOnDetroit.com beginning at 8 p.m.
GET TO KNOW ROBIN
Robin Horlock has been an independent musician since 2002 and has created four original albums. He has played over 3,500 shows. Robin's main genre of music is acoustic rock. He loves to tell stories through his songs.
Fun Facts about Robin
Favorite Actor: Cillian Murphy
Favorite Movie: "Braveheart"
Favorite Artist: Amos Lee
Favorite Food: Battered Sausage and Chips
Favorite Animal: Ferret
Unique Fact: Robin is originally from England
Follow Robin on:
Facebook: @robinhorlockmusic
Twitter: @RobinHorlock
Instagram: @robinhorlock
See more of his work at robinhorlockmusic.com/
GET TO KNOW TASHA
Tasha Lord started out in high school writing poetry and performing musical theater which evolved into her becoming a rock artist. Today Tasha sings just about any genre. Tasha's current projects are with The Flutter and Wow Band and Bluewater and Kings Band. Tasha has done many collaborations from tracking musical theater demos to singing for commercials. Tasha loves to sing songs that carry passion.
Fun Facts about Tasha
Favorite TV Show: anything with nerdy science stuff and shows with talking animals
Favorite Movie: "Star Wars"
Favorite Book: "Man's Search for Meaning" by Viktor Frankl
Favorite Artist: Brandi Carlile
Favorite Food: Seafood
Favorite Animal: Horses and Dogs
Unique Fact: Tasha has a special skill for training dogs
Follow Tasha on:
Facebook: @tashavaldezlord
Twitter: @TashaValdezLord
Instagram: @tashavaldezlord
See more of her work at tashalord.com/
Don't forget to watch Robin and Tasha on "The Ford Fireworks" presented by The Parade Company -- Monday, June 25 at starting at 8 p.m.