Detroit Duets 2018: Robin Horlock and Tasha Lord

Meet Robin Horlock and Tasha Lord! They are one of four "Detroit Duets" that will be performing live on Monday, June 25 on Local 4's broadcast of "The Ford Fireworks" presented by The Parade Company. The show will also be live streamed on ClickOnDetroit.com beginning at 8 p.m.

GET TO KNOW ROBIN

Robin Horlock has been an independent musician since 2002 and has created four original albums. He has played over 3,500 shows. Robin's main genre of music is acoustic rock. He loves to tell stories through his songs.

Fun Facts about Robin Favorite Actor: Cillian Murphy Favorite Movie: "Braveheart" Favorite Artist: Amos Lee Favorite Food: Battered Sausage and Chips Favorite Animal: Ferret Unique Fact: Robin is originally from England

Follow Robin on:

Facebook: @robinhorlockmusic

Twitter: @RobinHorlock

Instagram: @robinhorlock

See more of his work at robinhorlockmusic.com/



GET TO KNOW TASHA

Tasha Lord started out in high school writing poetry and performing musical theater which evolved into her becoming a rock artist. Today Tasha sings just about any genre. Tasha's current projects are with The Flutter and Wow Band and Bluewater and Kings Band. Tasha has done many collaborations from tracking musical theater demos to singing for commercials. Tasha loves to sing songs that carry passion.

Fun Facts about Tasha Favorite TV Show: anything with nerdy science stuff and shows with talking animals Favorite Movie: "Star Wars" Favorite Book: "Man's Search for Meaning" by Viktor Frankl Favorite Artist: Brandi Carlile Favorite Food: Seafood Favorite Animal: Horses and Dogs Unique Fact: Tasha has a special skill for training dogs

Follow Tasha on:

Facebook: @tashavaldezlord

Twitter: @TashaValdezLord

Instagram: @tashavaldezlord

See more of her work at tashalord.com/



Don't forget to watch Robin and Tasha on "The Ford Fireworks" presented by The Parade Company -- Monday, June 25 at starting at 8 p.m.