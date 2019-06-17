Ford Fireworks on the Detroit River on June 24: What you need to know

The 2019 Ford Fireworks on the Detroit River will launch on June 24! Here's everything you need to know.

Produced by The Parade Company and recognized as one of the country’s largest and most magnificent fireworks displays, the beloved annual summertime event is enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of spectators each year.

When are the 2019 Ford Fireworks?

Monday, June 24, 2019.

What time does coverage start?

Coverage begins at 8 p.m.

When do the fireworks start?

The fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 9:55 p.m.

How can I watch the fireworks show?

The Ford Fireworks can be viewed on WDIV-Local 4’s live broadcast beginning at 8 p.m., which will also be live streaming on ClickOnDetroit.com.

Why are the fireworks on June 24?

The fireworks are a joint celebration with our Canadian neighbors, who celebrate their independence on July 1.

Heading down to the Riverfront for watch the fireworks?

If you're heading to Detroit to see the fireworks, the top watching areas are:

Hart Plaza

Belle Isle (viewing from the MacArthur Bridge will not be permitted)

Mt. Elliott Park, Owens Park and Erma Henderson Park

Riverside Park and the RiverWalk (from Yzerman Drive to Joseph Campau) will be CLOSED.

Please note, admittance onto Belle Isle by vehicles and pedestrian set-up at Hart Plaza will not be permitted before 2 p.m. on June 25.

Hart Plaza

Hart Plaza will be open to the general public, but pedestrian set-ups and/or gatherings will not be permitted before 2 p.m. on June 25.

Entry to Hart Plaza will close once it has reached desired capacity. There is No Re-Admittance once you leave Hart Plaza.

once you leave Hart Plaza. No tents allowed.

No alcohol, drones, pets, or contraband (weapons, knives, etc.) will be allowed.

Flames or fires are prohibited, and cooking is prohibited.

Reserving an area in excess of the number of people currently in the group is prohibited.

Coolers and backpacks will be searched.

Belle Isle

Belle Isle will be closed on Monday, June 25 until 2 p.m. At that time, the island will open to vehicular traffic.

Motorists will need the Recreation Passport to enter the island. The passport, which is only needed for vehicles, may be purchased at the entrance for $11. The passport is $9 for out-of-state and international visitors for the day and $32 for the year.

Once island capacity is reached (3000 vehicles), no additional vehicles will be admitted to the park.

The Island will open at 5 a.m. to pedestrians and bicyclists.

Alcohol consumption is prohibited on the island.

Tents and canopies should be 10 feet by 10 feet or smaller with no more than two tents or canopies per group.

RV parking will be in the paddock area near the Casino.

Consumer fireworks are prohibited on the island.

I'm heading downtown: where do I park?

The Municipal Parking Department also will not enforce parking meters after 5 p.m. on June 25. However, motorists are advised to observe parking restrictions. Parking violators will be ticketed, and in some instances, vehicles may be towed.

In addition, motorists should be reminded that cars can travel in the same lane as the QLINE but should not park on the tracks.

MPD will offer parking at the following City-owned garages and lots.

Ford Underground Garage – 30 E. Jefferson 6 a.m. – 2 a.m. $10

Millennium Garage – 432 W. Congress 24 hours $10

Premier Garage – 1206-08 Woodward Ave. 7 a.m. – Midnight $10

Grand Circus Park Garage – 1601 Woodward Avenue 24 hours $10

Fireworks viewing from any parking facility and tailgating are prohibited. For more information, call (313) 221-2500 or go online to www.detroitmi.gov/parking.

Other transportation info:

Check out Transit Guide Detroit for a full list of transportation options during the Fireworks.

DETROIT PEOPLE MOVER

The Detroit People Mover (DPM) will operate from 6:30 a.m. – midnight. Due to early closures, DPM trains will bypass Millender and Renaissance centers beginning at 2 p.m. and Cobo Center starting at 7 p.m. on June 25. There will be no public access to these People Mover stations. Financial District Station is the closest DPM station within walking distance of Hart Plaza. Patrons may enter or exit at the nearest available station, as the other DPM stations except those named above, will remain open.

The People Mover fare is 75 cents per ride, and children ages five and under ride free. For more information, go online to www.thepeoplemover.com or call (313) 224-2160.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.