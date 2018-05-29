Here's where you can park for this year's Ford Fireworks

Ford Fireworks are coming to Detroit on June 25th, and we've got you covered for where to park! Whether you're taking a date, your family, or just want to see lights in the sky in downtown Detroit, here are the places you'll be able to stop your vehicle.

MUNICIPAL PARKING

The Municipal Parking Department also will not enforce parking meters after 5 p.m. on June 25. However, motorists are advised to observe parking restrictions. Parking violators will be ticketed, and in some instances, vehicles may be towed.

In addition, motorists should be reminded that cars can travel in the same lane as the QLINE but should not park on the tracks.



PARKING FACILITIES AND LOTS

MPD will offer parking at the following City-owned garages and lots.

Ford Underground Garage – 30 E. Jefferson 6 a.m. – 2 a.m. $10

Millennium Garage – 432 W. Congress 24 hours $10

Premier Garage – 1206-08 Woodward Ave. 7 a.m. – Midnight $10

Grand Circus Park Garage – 1601 Woodward Avenue 24 hours $10

Fireworks viewing from any parking facility and tailgating are prohibited. For more information, call (313) 221-2500 or go online to www.detroitmi.gov/parking.

BELLE ISLE

Please note, admittance onto Belle Isle by vehicles and pedestrian set-up at Hart Plaza will not be permitted before 2 p.m. on June 25.

RV parking will be in the paddock area near the Casino.

DETROIT PEOPLE MOVER

The Detroit People Mover (DPM) will operate from 6:30 a.m. – midnight. Due to early closures, DPM trains will bypass Millender and Renaissance centers beginning at 2 p.m. and Cobo Center starting at 7 p.m. on June 25. There will be no public access to these People Mover stations. Financial District Station is the closest DPM station within walking distance of Hart Plaza. Patrons may enter or exit at the nearest available station, as the other DPM stations except those named above, will remain open.

The People Mover fare is 75 cents per ride, and children ages five and under ride free. For more information, go online to www.thepeoplemover.com or call (313) 224-2160.