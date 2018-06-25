Fireworks

LIVE STREAM: View of Detroit riverfront during 2018 fireworks show

Here is a view from Windsor, Ontario

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Here is a live view of the Detroit riverfront during the 2018 Ford Fireworks show. 

The fireworks show is expected to get started at 9:55 p.m. Monday. 

Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit's full coverage will start at 8 p.m. -- watch the coverage here. 

Stay right here to watch a live shot of the Detroit riverfront from the perspective of Windsor, Ontario. 

