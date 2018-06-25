WATCH LIVE: 2018 Detroit Fireworks

DETROIT - The Ford Fireworks will light up the Detroit riverfront on Monday, June 25 celebrating 60 years of the signature summertime tradition with breathtaking views of downtown Detroit and beyond.

Produced by The Parade Company and recognized as one of the country’s largest and most magnificent fireworks displays, the Ford Fireworks is enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of spectators.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2018 Detroit Fireworks

Ford Fireworks coverage begins at 8 p.m. on Local 4. The fireworks show is set for 9:55 p.m.

You can watch it all right here on ClickOnDetroit.

Be sure to keep an eye on the weather if you're heading to Downtown Detroit.

What will the fireworks show feature?

As producers of the Ford Fireworks, The Parade Company selects the musical arrangement and works exclusively with Zambelli Fireworks to stage more than 10,000 pyrotechnic effects visible for miles along the Detroit River. This year’s show themed “Come Alive in the D!” will be choreographed again by world-renowned Patrick Brault, who has years of experience designing pyrotechnic displays including past Olympics celebrations.

