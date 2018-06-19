Watch 'The Ford Fireworks' LIVE on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit - June 25 at 8 p.m.

Detroit’s Big Event Station showcases “Detroit Duets” at this year’s broadcast of “The Ford Fireworks” on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit, presented by The Parade Company, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Local 4 anchors Devin Scillian, Kimberly Gill, Ben Bailey and Rhonda Walker will host this primetime special live from The Parade Company’s exclusive rooftop venue overlooking the Detroit River.

“The Ford Fireworks” is the highest rated local, entertainment television event of the summer and one of the nation’s largest fireworks displays.

Detroit rapper Big Sean will light up the stage at this year’s Ford Fireworks, the culmination of his Detroit’s On Now festivities. During his homecoming, prior to his appearance, he’ll be hosting five days of activities in the city, including a block party and fund-raiser for the Motown Museum.

Showcasing amazing local talent doesn’t stop there. “Detroit Duets,” presented by Motor City Casino Hotel, pairs up eight popular area singers high atop the riverfront.

And, one of them, Kimmie Horne, niece of Jazz legend Lena Horne, will sing the American and Canadian anthems right before the magical pyrotechnic display of color, shapes, light and sound.

Viewers will also be treated to a premiere performance. Lauren Duski, rising country pop star and season 12 runner-up of “The Voice,” will debut her latest single “Costume Party,” during Local 4’s primetime show.

Contests and Prizes:

One lucky viewer will win a Grand Hotel 2-night stay that includes breakfast and dinner and $500 in cash, just by watching for a specific clue during the show. Exact details on how to enter this watch and win contest will be explained during the broadcast Monday evening.

Another viewer will win the full set of patio furniture from Art’s Backyard inside Art Van Furniture that Local 4 anchors and guests will be sitting on during the show.

“There’s so much impressive development happening in downtown Detroit and ‘The Ford Fireworks’ is one of the city’s signature events. It’s an amazing way to bring our whole city and region together,” said Jamie Kaye Walters, Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.com’s creative services and programming director.

“We encourage everyone to come on down to watch the festivities in person but we also love that we bring this celebration of family, friends, our city and our Canadian neighbors into everyone’s homes on Local 4 and on all of their favorite screens through our live stream."

“The Ford Fireworks” will be broadcast live on Local 4 and streamed on ClickOnDetroit.com beginning at 8 p.m. on Monday, June 25.

The Parade Company holds one of its most important fundraisers of the year on June 25. It’s the Rooftop Party presented by Ford Motor Company on top of the Center Parking Garage next to the Renaissance Center. This annually sold out party is attended by hundreds of Detroit area businesses and civic leaders making it a true Detroit tradition.