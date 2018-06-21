Where to watch fireworks in Macomb and St. Clair counties this year

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - Looking for some fun Independence Day fireworks near you? Look no further, because ClickOnDetroit has your back. Below you’ll find a number of 2018 Independence Day fireworks events across Macomb and St. Clair counties.

Algonac -- June 29 and June 30, 10 p.m.

Algonac River Park

These all-day events include two nights of fireworks. With beer tents, horseshoe contests and more, there's fun for everyone.

Capac -- June 30, 10 p.m.

Capac Elementary School -- 351 Kempf Court

Capac Days starts on June 29 but ends with a fireworks show outside the Capac Elementary School. There will be games, live music and more.

Mount Clemens -- June 22, 10 p.m.

Riverfront -- Main Street

The largest fireworks show in Macomb County will take place on the riverfront after the Bud Light Riversight & Sound Concert.

Shelby Township -- June 22, 10 p.m.

Stony Creek Metropark -- 4300 Main Park Drive

One of five Fireworks at the Metroparks celebrations this year, Metro Parks provides a safe place for residents to celebrate Independence Day.

Shelby Township -- July 3, 10 p.m.

Ford Field Park -- 7460 23 Mile Road

The Packard Proving Grounds will be hosting a Fireworks Festival including live entertainment, kids activities, concessions and shopping at 49965 Van Dyke Ave. The township will host families at Ford Field Park, 7460 23 Mile Road.

St Clair Shores -- June 22, 10 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Park -- 32400 Jefferson Ave.

This event costs $2 for residents and $3 for nonresidents. Starting at 2 p.m., there will be face painting, horseshoes, bounce houses and live music.

Parking will cost $5.

Sterling Heights -- June 28, 10 p.m.

Dodge Park -- 40620 Utica Road

Sterling Heights is celebrating its 50th anniversary after being incorporated on July 1, 1968. This event will include a giveaway of more than 2,000 cupcakes, live music and a fireworks show to close out the evening.

The celebration coincides with the grand reopening of Dodge Park following months of being closed for the construction of amenities and updates.

