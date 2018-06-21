Where to watch fireworks in Washtenaw, Livingston and Geneesee counties

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - Looking for some fun Independence Day fireworks near you? Look no further, because ClickOnDetroit has your back. Below you’ll find a number of 2018 Independence Day fireworks events across Livingston, Genesee, and Wasthenaw counties.

Clio -- June 22, 10 p.m.

1170 Wilson Road

The Clio Fire Department are holding its 81st Annual Homecoming Carnival and Parade. Activities will include monster truck rides, bingo, a corn hole tournament, car show and fireworks.

More information can be found here.

Clio -- July 4, 10 p.m.

Clio City Park -- 402 Mill Street

This event starts at 2 p.m. and runs all day. There will be concessions, a pet contest, family and kids' games and a pie eating contest.

More information can be found here.

Dexter -- June 30, 10 p.m.

Hudson Mills Metropark -- 8801 North Territorial Road

One of five Fireworks at the Metroparks celebrations this year, Metro Parks provides a safe place for residents to celebrate Independence Day.

More information can be found here.

Fenton -- July 4, 10 p.m.

Silver Lake Park -- 16000 Jennings Road

The Fenton Freedom Festival Committee will be sponsoring a parade to be held in downtown Fenton. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. rain or shine. Fireworks will be set off at Silver Lake Park at dusk.

More information can be found here.

Flint -- July 4, 9 p.m.

Downtown Flint

The third annual Flint Water Festival raises awareness for the Flint Water Crisis. While the event is free, donations are encouraged. Last year, Todd Beard, the educator leader at Microsoft and philanthropist spoke at the Flint Water Festival.

More information can be found here.

Green Oak Township -- June 30, 10 p.m.

Whitmore Lake

Starting with a 8 a.m. 10k run, this event lasts all day, finishing with a fireworks show over Whitemore Lake complete with food vendors.

More information can be found here.

Howell -- June 22, 10 p.m.

Howell High School -- 1200 Grand River Ave.

The Michigan Challenge Balloonfest returns to Howell, where 20 hot-air balloons will launch into the sky.

More information can be found here.

Milan -- July 6, 10 p.m.

Milan Dragway -- 10860 Plank Road

Races will occur all day, starting at 11 a.m. Fireworks will occur at dusk, followed by more racing until midnight.

Tickets will be $20.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.