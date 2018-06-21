Where to watch fireworks in Wayne County this year

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - Looking for some fun Independence Day fireworks near you? Look no further, because ClickOnDetroit has your back. Below you’ll find a number of 2018 Independence Day fireworks events across Wayne County.

Belleville/Van Buren Township -- June 30, 10 p.m.

Beck Ball Fields -- 10854 Beck Road

Belleville and Van Buren Township's joint fireworks celebration will include food and merchandise for sale.

Browstone -- July 1, 10 p.m.

Lake Erie Metropark -- 32481 West Jefferson Ave.

One of five Fireworks at the Metroparks celebrations this year, Metro Parks provides a safe place for residents to celebrate Independence Day.

Dearborn -- June 30, July 1, July 3, July 4

Greenfield Village

This annual four-day celebration includes family events, live music by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra featuring the classic "1812 Overture," a live cannon and a fireworks display as a finale. Guests are able to bring their own food.

Detroit -- June 25, 9:55 p.m.

Hart Plaza

The Ford Fireworks celebration will light up the Detroit River on Monday.

Officials suggest arriving early, as this is one of the largest fireworks events in the state.

Ecorse -- July 7, 10 p.m.

John D. Dingell Park

This is an alcohol-free event; coolers will be permitted upon inspection. There will be a "no open flame" policy in effect, so barbecuing or personal fireworks are not allowed.

Gibraltar -- July 4, 10 p.m.

Parsons Elementary School -- 14473 Middle Gibraltar Road

This all-day event starts with a parade at 10 a.m. and will have carnival rides and activities running till the fireworks at dusk.

Grosse Pointe Farms -- June 30, 10 p.m.

Pier Park -- 350 Lakeshore Road

Organized by the Grosse Pointe Farms Boat Club, this all-day event includes a pie-eating contest, live music, face painting and more.

Livonia -- June 24, 10:15 p.m.

Ford Field -- Farmington Road & Lyndon

Every year, the people of Livonia celebrate the anniversary of the founding of the city with a weeklong birthday party. This year's event will include food, live music, a carnival and fireworks.

New Boston -- June 23, 10 p.m.

Willow Metropark -- 23200 S. Huron Road

One of five Fireworks at the Metroparks celebrations this year, Metro Parks provides a safe place for residents to celebrate Independence Day.

Romulus -- June 28, 10 p.m.

Wick and Ozga roads

The fireworks will be visible from the area of Romulus Middle School and Wick Elementary School. Food vendors will be present.

Taylor -- June 30, 10 p.m.

Heritage Park -- 12111 Pardee Road

The Taylor Summer Festival runs from June 28 to July 1 and includes concerts, hot air balloons and more. Fireworks will be set off June 30 at 10 p.m.

Trenton -- July 4, 10 p.m.

Rotary Park -- 2345 Riverside Dr.

Residents are encouraged to bring family and friends to Rotary Park to help the town celebrate Independence Day.

