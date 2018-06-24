Next on Flashpoint: Asylum crisis, US-China trade war, and politics in school curriculum

DETROIT - Flashpoint on Sunday (6/24/18) focuses on the asylum crisis dominating headlines this week, focusing on the difference between asylum seekers and illegal immigrants.
The show will also look at a looming trade war with China, and what role state politicians should play in public school curriculum.
Related stories to Sunday's topics:
Grand Rapids agency helps migrant kids separated from families (WOODTV)
US announces tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods (CNN)
How Trump's tariff fight with China could draw in the world's oil powers (CBC)
History gets a conservative twist in Michigan social studies standards (Bridge)
Scheduled guests include:
- Margo Schlanger, University of Michigan law professor
- Deb Drennen, executive director of Freedom House
- Migladys Bermudez, site attorney for Justice for Our Neighbors
- Stephen Henderson from WDET's Detroit Today
- Chastity Pratt-Dawsey from Bridge Magazine
- Randy Richardville, former Michigan State Senate majority leader
- Dennis Cowan, head of government affairs for Plunkett Cooney and former mayor of Royal Oak
Flashpoint is hosted by WDIV Local 4 anchor Devin Scillian. Watch Flashpoint on WDIV at 10 a.m. on Sundays.
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.