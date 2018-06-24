Next on Flashpoint: Asylum crisis, US-China trade war, and politics in school curriculum

DETROIT - Flashpoint on Sunday (6/24/18) focuses on the asylum crisis dominating headlines this week, focusing on the difference between asylum seekers and illegal immigrants.

The show will also look at a looming trade war with China, and what role state politicians should play in public school curriculum.

Related stories to Sunday's topics:

Grand Rapids agency helps migrant kids separated from families (WOODTV)

US announces tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods (CNN)

How Trump's tariff fight with China could draw in the world's oil powers (CBC)

History gets a conservative twist in Michigan social studies standards (Bridge)

Scheduled guests include:

Margo Schlanger , University of Michigan law professor

, University of Michigan law professor Deb Drennen , executive director of Freedom House

, executive director of Freedom House Migladys Bermudez , site attorney for Justice for Our Neighbors

, site attorney for Justice for Our Neighbors Stephen Henderson from WDET's Detroit Today

from WDET's Detroit Today Chastity Pratt-Dawsey from Bridge Magazine

from Bridge Magazine Randy Richardville , former Michigan State Senate majority leader

, former Michigan State Senate majority leader Dennis Cowan, head of government affairs for Plunkett Cooney and former mayor of Royal Oak

Flashpoint is hosted by WDIV Local 4 anchor Devin Scillian. Watch Flashpoint on WDIV at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.