Next on Flashpoint: Asylum crisis, US-China trade war, and politics in school curriculum

By Devin Scillian - Anchor

DETROIT - Flashpoint on Sunday (6/24/18) focuses on the asylum crisis dominating headlines this week, focusing on the difference between asylum seekers and illegal immigrants. 

The show will also look at a looming trade war with China, and what role state politicians should play in public school curriculum. 

Scheduled guests include: 

  • Margo Schlanger, University of Michigan law professor
  • Deb Drennen, executive director of Freedom House
  • Migladys Bermudez, site attorney for Justice for Our Neighbors
  • Stephen Henderson from WDET's Detroit Today
  • Chastity Pratt-Dawsey from Bridge Magazine
  • Randy Richardville, former Michigan State Senate majority leader
  • Dennis Cowan, head of government affairs for Plunkett Cooney and former mayor of Royal Oak

