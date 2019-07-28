Flashpoint 7/28/19: Preview of Democratic debates; what matters to voters heading into 2020

DETROIT - Here is what to expect on Sunday's episode of Flashpoint:

Sunday's episode of Flashpoint will feature a discussion on the upcoming Democratic presidential debates being held at Detroit's Fox Theatre.

What matters most to Michigan voters, heading into 2020? We'll talk about that, too, in this week's episode.

Segment One:

Roundtable discussion featuring Nancy Kaffer, columnist Detroit Free Press; Reggie Turner, attorney, Clark Hill; Mike Bishop, former U.S. representative and Dennis Cowan, attorney, Plunkett Cooney.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.