Grading the Michigan Democratic gubernatorial debate (analysis)

DETROIT - WDIV-Local 4 and the Michigan Democratic Party hosted the Democratic gubernatorial candidates for a debate at Local 4 studios in Detroit Thursday night.

As a former competitive debater in high school and college, these events are of particular interest to me during any campaign season (though I realize many people find them to be rather dull affairs).

No matter your level of interest in political debate, however, we can all relate to one activity that follows every one of these events like clockwork: judging people.

And that is the task on which I now embark. It’s time to point out the good, the bad and the confusing from Thursday’s debate, and grade the performance of each candidate. I've judged literally hundreds of debates throughout my debating career. Grades are based on my years of experience as participant and judge.

Gretchen Whitmer: B

The Democratic establishment favorite emphasized the foremost priorities of her platform, namely infrastructure repair and quality education access. Her best answer was to a question about how no one in Michigan feels undertaxed. She said Michiganders pay a road tax every time they have to repair their vehicle due to the state’s poor infrastructure, an education tax via tutors and a water tax through lead and PFAS contamination.

Whitmer effectively made personal connections to certain issues, speaking about being a survivor of sexual assault and her mother’s battle with brain cancer. She also reiterated her brand as the get-it-done candidate by reminding voters of her bipartisan efforts in the state legislature that helped expand Medicaid access in Michigan.

On the other hand, Whitmer did not have a good answer for El-Sayed’s claim that she is in the pocket of corporate donor Blue Cross Blue Shield, something that could be a factor in her refusal to support single-payer health care. She also gave a lackluster answer to a criminal justice reform question, emphasizing the importance of jobs programs without speaking to policing reform or ban-the-box efforts.

Abdul El-Sayed: B+

I think El-Sayed won this debate by a small margin. He simultaneously bolstered his own platform and effectively attacked his main opponent, Whitmer, by pointing out the corrosive influence of corporate money in politics. He was the only candidate that spoke about how economic growth data primarily describes big business profits rather than the underemployment and stagnant wages experienced by so many everyday citizens.

El-Sayed also persuasively argued that he has the most comprehensive health care plan of the three candidates, a plan called Michicare, in contrast to the less-than-clear plans of his opponents. He gave the most complete answer on criminal justice reform, highlighting that it is a civil rights issue that requires policing reform, sentencing reform, opposing for-profit incarceration and banning the box that requires felons to disclose that status on job applications.

El-Sayed did, however, make one crucial mistake that precludes me from giving him an ‘A’ grade. He used his second rebuttal to attack Whitmer a second time for her willingness to accept corporate money from undisclosed sources. But after she retorted with an attack of her own, he was all out of rebuttals to defend himself. El-Sayed would have been better off limiting his point about corporate donations to one rebuttal, saving his final rebuttal to defend himself later or to address another issue.

Shri Thanedar: C

Thanedar did not lose this debate because he “look[s] different” or “talk[s] different,” as he pointed out in his opening statement. He lost the debate because he did not defend himself against the charge that his progressive platform is underdeveloped and shortsighted, and some of his answers gave credence to those attacks.

Granted, Thanedar’s strategy of branding himself as the only business-minded person in the Democratic primary was effective. Perhaps that is a reason he would fare best, as he claims, against Bill Schuette, the likely Republican nominee. Thanedar also forwarded some firmly progressive ideas, such as eliminating the income tax for families making less than $120,000/year and providing access to child care and universal pre-Kindergarten.

But he also struggled to answer questions on issues like trade tariffs and health care, clearly stretching the rhetoric of his answers to make up for their lack of substance and fill time. Thanedar also failed to clarify attacks that have been circling for months about whether he’s actually a Republican masquerading as a Democrat. Overall, his debate performance left much to be desired.

