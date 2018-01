DETROIT - On Tuesday, Detroit learned it wouldn't be the location for Amazon's second world headquarters. This week's Flashpoint examines what can be taken away from the city's lacking campaign.

Also, this year's North American International Auto Show is about trucks and SUVs, but why?

Flashpoint is hosted by WDIV Local 4 anchor Devin Scillian. Watch Flashpoint on WDIV at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.