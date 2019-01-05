Flashpoint 01/06/19: Rashida Tlaib's remarks; Gretchen Whitmer's first week as Michigan governor

DETROIT - Here is what to expect on Sunday's edition of Flashpoint:

The new year gets off to an inauspicious start with a Michigander sitting in a Moscow prison cell and a freshman Michigan congresswoman with a profane promise to impeach the president, all while the government remains in a partial shutdown.

Thursday night, shortly after becoming one of the first two Muslim women to win a seat in Congress, Rashida Tlaib criticized the president by making controversial remarks. Tlaib used an expletive while speaking at a rally about getting President Donald Trump impeached. "We're going to go in there and impeach the motherf---er," Tlaib said to a crowd of supporters.

Tlaib is standing by her comments. That is one of the topics that will be discussed Sunday on Flashpoint.

And we will talk about the promises of our new governor, Gretchen Whitmer. Right out of the gate, she issued an executive directive aimed at preventing a Flint-like situation in the future and then moved against the recently passed legislation on the tunnel for Enbridge Line Five in the Mackinac Straits.

There is also a jaw-dropping gift to the Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit from Broadway to Detroit with love. Both Delashea Strawder, the Mosaic Youth Theatre's artistic director and Stefanie Worth, Executive Director of the Mosaic Youth Theatre, will appear on Flashpoint to discuss the gift.

Segment 1:

Adolph Mongo, political strategist; Dennis Darnoi, political strategist; Randy Richardville, former Michigan State Senate Majority Leader and Zoe Clark, program director of Michigan Radio.



Segment 2:

Delashea Strawder, Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit artistic director and Stefanie Worth, Executive Director, Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit.

Segment 3:

