Flashpoint 01/13/19: Impact of legalizing marijuana in Michigan; last winter NAIAS

Thousands of auto writers and journalists from around the world are in Detroit for the North American International Auto Show. This is the last time NAIAS will be held in the winter. This week's episode will feature a panel of guests who will discuss NAIAS.

There will also be a discussion about the the legalization of marijuana in Michigan featuring another panel of guests. People and businesses across the state will be impacted by the move.

Michelle Donovan, attorney, Butzel Long; Amy McKinnon Glun, owner, Curing Corner; Benny Napoleon, Wayne County Sheriff; Frank Marra, owner, Greenhouse of Walled Lake.

Mark Phelan, auto critic, Detroit Free Press; Henry Payne, Auto Critic, The Detroit News; Michelle Krebs, senior analyst, Autotrader and Justin Walsh, senior reporter, Crain's Detroit Business.

