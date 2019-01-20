Flashpoint 1/20/19: Annual tour of auto show; resignation of interim MSU president John Engler

DETROIT - Here is what to expect on Sunday's episode of Flashpoint:

On this week's episode of Flashpoint there will be a discussion about the resignation of disgraced interim Michigan State University president, John Engler. MSU named a new interim president on Thursday to replace Engler, a day after he resigned amid criticism over remarks towards victims of former university gymnastics doctor, Larry Nassar.

The North American International Auto Show opened to the public Saturday at Cobo Center. On Sunday morning Flashpoint will take its annual tour around the showroom floor with Autoline's John McElroy for a look at this year's highlights.

Flashpoint is hosted by WDIV Local 4 anchor Devin Scillian. Watch Flashpoint on WDIV at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

