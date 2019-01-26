Flashpoint 1/27/19: Reports on Detroit's crime rate; government shutdown ends; gerrymandering case

On Sunday's episode of Flashpoint guests will weigh-in on the end of the government shutdown, a gerrymandering case in Michigan and a series of reports on Detroit's crime rate and police response times.

DETROIT

The longest government shutdown in history is over, at least for now. It turns out the president's wall might be a Democratically controlled House. We will discuss some of the lessons from the more than monthlong government shutdown.

Then later, a long-running lawsuit against the state of Michigan claims the last go-round of election districting stacked the deck against Michigan Democrats. The suit has rather languished for some time, but when the music stopped after election night, a Democrat was sitting in the secretary of state's chair and that is changing the outcome of that suit. Elections have consequences, but is Jocelyn Benson getting it right?

And we are also going to talk about a Deadline Detroit series of reports that suggest Detroit crime and police response statistics are being pushed around like a game of Tetris to make things look better than they really are.

Flashpoint is hosted by WDIV Local 4 anchor Devin Scillian. Watch Flashpoint on WDIV at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

