Flashpoint 10/28/18: Debating marijuana legalization; Rehashing the final governor's debate

There are just nine days until election day. This past week we watched the candidates for governor face-off in their second and final debate right here at WDIV's studios.

Democrat Gretchen Whitmer and republican Bill Schuette rehashed a lot of the same campaign talking points.

But a new poll out this week shows the democratic leads over republicans in the Michigan races for governor, secretary of state and U.S. senate have all tightened. We'll talk about why that might be and some of the highlights from the debate.

But we want to start with proposal one. Many Michigan residents are sharing their opinions on recreational marijuana leading up to the Nov. 6 election. But so many questions remain.

If it is passed, how would drug testing work for jobs? How would licensing work? And how will police officers determine if someone is driving impaired by marijuana?

And those are just a few of the issues.

Today's edition of Flashpoint will feature a great group of panelists to discuss all these issues.

Segment 1:

Rush Hasan, business development director at The Reef, a Detroit dispensary that has been in business about a year.

Michelle Donovan, attorney at Butzel Long

Bob Stevenson, retired Livonia police chief, and now executive director of the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police.

Randy Richardville, former Michigan Senate majority leader who is working with Healthy and Productive Michigan, a group opposed to legalizing recreational marijuana.

Segment 2:

Stephen Henderson from WDET's Detroit Today

Henry Payne, columnist and editorial cartoonist at the Detroit News

Chastity Pratt Dawsey, reporter for Bridge Magazine

Nolan Finley, editorial page editor at the Detroit News

Flashpoint is hosted by WDIV Local 4 anchor Devin Scillian. Watch Flashpoint on WDIV at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

