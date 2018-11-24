Flashpoint 11/25/18: Local measure aims to stop gun violence; new NAFTA deal

DETROIT - Here is what to expect on Sunday's edition of Flashpoint:

Gun violence continues to tear away at American cities, with Detroit near the top of the list. Wayne County Commissioner Reggie Davis has been pushing an approach that focuses more on bullets, and this week, the Detroit City Council signed on.

The county commission will take it up later this week, but does it actually mean anything? Davis will make an appearance on Flashpoint to discuss the issue.

We also need to spend some time on Detroit's signature business.

Auto companies are a little panicked about the new version of NAFTA. Just days before the deal is supposed to be finalized, it still includes tariffs on steel, which the automakers fear could make their vehicles unaffordable here and abroad.

While we've talked a lot about the plight of Detroit schools and the divide between downtown and the neighborhoods, now the investor ratings service Moody's is talking about it, too. It's been an obsession of city leaders, but is that obsession bearing any fruit? We'll cover that, too.



Segment 1:

Wayne County Commissioner, Reggie Davis

Segment 2:

Roundtable discussion featuring Daniel Howes, business columnist, The Detroit News; Michelle Krebs, Director of Automotive Relations for AutoTrader Group and WWJ radio host, John McElroy.

Segment 3:

Arthur Jemison, chief of services and infrastructure for the city of Detroit

Segment 4:

