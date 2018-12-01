Flashpoint 12/1/18: GM layoffs and the battle over minimum wage in Lansing

On this edition of Flashpoint we will discuss the recent announcement of layoffs and plant closures made by General Motors.

DETROIT - Here is what to expect on Sunday's edition of Flashpoint:

You know we spend a lot of time on the worrisome signs in the auto industry.

General Motors has announced plant closures and layoffs. The layoffs and plant closures could have major implications on the economy in Metro Detroit.

On this edition of Flashpoint we will also take a look at Ford Motor Company's recent announcements, which will impact the auto industry as well.

We'll also check up on the state capitol. While we were digesting all of that auto news, republicans in the state senate were voting to scale back laws on the minimum wage and paid sick leave.

Democrats were furious and said it was an affront to voters who made their opinions on those issues very clear. On top of that, they believe the moves might be unconstitutional.

There will be two different panels for both segments featuring special guests including Wayne County Executive, Warren Evans; Carla Bailo, CEO, Center for Automotive Research; Glenn Stevens, Executive Director, Michauto; Nancy Kaffer, columnist, Detroit Free Press; Nolan Finley, editorial page editor, The Detroit News; Dustin Walsh, Senior Reporter, Crain's Detroit Business.



Flashpoint is hosted by WDIV Local 4 anchor Devin Scillian. Watch Flashpoint on WDIV at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

