Flashpoint 12/16/18: Lame duck legislation; New $830 million project underway in Detroit

This episode will begin with a discussion on the lame-duck session in Lansing. This week Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder signed lame-duck bills that would gut $12 per hour minimum wage and paid sick time initiatives.

There is groundbreaking news from downtown Detroit. Dan Gilbert will begin construction on the Monroe Blocks project, a $830 million undertaking that will bring more office, retail and residential options to the area.

The news about seven selected Detroit neighborhoods that will be splitting $35 million is being welcomed. How far will the money go and what should the priorities be?

Dennis Cowen, former mayor of Royal Oak, now an attorney at Plunkett Cooney; Rochelle Riley, columnist, Detroit Free Press; Jill Alper, political consultant, Alper Strategies and Daniel Howes, business columnist, the Detroit News.

