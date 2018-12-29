Flashpoint 12/30/18: A look back at some of the biggest news stories of 2018

DETROIT - Here is what to expect on Sunday's edition of Flashpoint:

The 2018 hourglass is nearly empty and what a year it has been. It comes to a close with whiplash on wall street and missing paychecks for a lot of government workers. It was a year of flips, flops and farewells both fond and frustrated.

As we turn toward the new year, are you digging in or are you done?

This is our annual new year's edition in which we assess what was, take stock of what is, and try to point the way toward what will be.

This year will go down as a year of hyperbole, wild swings in any number of directions, from wall street and the world markets to planet earth and its fits of water, wind and fire. We bid farewell to a president and to a queen.

We said hello to a new supreme court justice, but in a process that showed us just how divided we are as a nation. A very expensive and passionate midterm election gave us a new governor and quite a few new faces heading to congress. 2018 was a year in which both Canada and Michigan legalized recreational marijuana. That was new.

But sadly, not so new - our continued struggle with mass shootings, more than 300 this year.

It was the year in which the Me Too Movement landed front and center, but sadly, it could not stop the horrendous odyssey of Larry Nassar and the shameful ordeal of so many young girls and their families.

But make no mistake, the story of the year was the United States president, Donald Trump. Whether it was withdrawing from the Iran Nuclear Deal, launching a trade war, presiding over a revolving door cabinet, or shutting down the government over his plans for a border wall, the president has kept his promise to shake up the status quo.

But is it to our benefit or our detriment? And will he survive what is sure to be a tougher foe in the new year?

It's all up for debate Sunday on Flashpoint.

Nolan Finley, editorial page editor, The Detroit News; Stephen Henderson, host of WDET's Detroit Today, Debbie Dingell, democrat representing Michigan's 12th Congressional District and Sandy Baruah, President and CEO, Detroit Regional Chamber.



Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week's episode.

Flashpoint is hosted by WDIV Local 4 anchor Devin Scillian.

