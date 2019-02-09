Flashpoint 2/10/19: Remembering John Dingell; Gretchen Whitmer to give State of the State Address

On Sunday's episode of Flashpoint guests will weigh-in on the life of former Michigan congressman, John Dingell.

DETROIT - Here is what to expect on Sunday's episode of Flashpoint:

Former Michigan Rep. John Dingell died Thursday at the age of 92, his family confirmed. Dingell spent 59 years representing Michigan in the U.S. House of Representatives before retiring in 2015. On Sunday's episode of Flashpoint we will reflect on the life and times of Dingell.

Then there will be discussions on the upcoming State of the State Address that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to deliver this week.

Segment One: Remembering John Dingell

Nolan Finley, editorial page editor, The Detroit News; Jim Blanchard, former Michigan governor and Carl Levin, Democrat and longtime former U.S. Senator from Michigan.

Segment Two: Upcoming State of the State Address

Nolan Finley, editorial page editor, The Detroit News; Zoe Clark, program director, Michigan Radio; Chastity Pratt Dawsey, reporter, Bridge Magazine and Sandy Baruah, president and CEO, Detroit Regional Chamber.

Segment Three: Final remarks from Devin Scillian

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week's episode.

Flashpoint is hosted by WDIV Local 4 anchor Devin Scillian. Watch Flashpoint on WDIV at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.