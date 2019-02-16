Flashpoint 2/17/19: Michigan State of the State address; Tax filers getting nasty surprises

On Sunday's episode of Flashpoint there was a discussion about Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's first State of the State address.

DETROIT - Here is what to expect on Sunday's episode of Flashpoint:

In her first State of the State address, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discussed critical issues facing people statewide. Did Whitmer do enough to convince Michigan residents she can fix these problems? On Sunday's episode of Flashpoint, we will discuss Whitmer's first State of the State address with a panel of guests.

Also, tax filers are getting some nasty surprises. There will be a discussion about what appears to be one of the most confusing tax years in some time.

Segments one and two:

Kathleen Gray, political reporter, Detroit Free Press; Randy Richardville, former Michigan Senate majority leader; Rich Studley, president and CEO of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce and Buzz Thomas of the Thomas Consulting Group.

Segment Three:

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week's episode.

Flashpoint is hosted by WDIV Local 4 anchor Devin Scillian. Watch Flashpoint on WDIV at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.