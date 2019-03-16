Flashpoint 3/17/19: Rashida Tlaib's efforts to impeach the president; college admissions scandal

Sunday's episode of Flashpoint will include discussions about the college admissions scandal and Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib's efforts to impeach the president.

DETROIT - Here is what to expect on Sunday's episode of Flashpoint:

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi wants to cool the talk of impeaching President Donald Trump. But one Michigan congresswoman plans to keep the fire burning. Rashida Tlaib will make an appearance on Flashpoint Sunday to discuss the efforts she is leading to get the president impeached.

The college admissions scandal got a lot of people's blood boiling this week. Many parents know the anxiety associated with the application process and waiting for an acceptance letter. A panel of guests will discuss the scandal.

Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib.

Eva Doods, director of the college counseling, Collegewise; Julie Simon, counseler, Collegewise; Chastity Pratt Dawsey, reporter, Bridge Magazine and Steve Mitchell, member, board of trustees at Northern Michigan University.

