Flashpoint 3/24/19: Detroit police chief addresses race relations; 2020 campaign trail heats up

Detroit Police Chief James Craig will make an appearance on Flashpoint Sunday to discuss race related issues facing the city's police department.

DETROIT - Here is what to expect on Sunday's episode of Flashpoint:

The Detroit Police Department is grappling with race relations. Some believe the department is dealing with a race problem and want the issue to be looked into more closely.

Many believe race is not just an issue in one precinct. Detroit Police Chief James Craig will make an appearance on Flashpoint Sunday to discuss race relations among officers and the community.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan wants more Project Green Light cameras in neighborhoods. The program hit a milestone recently with 500 businesses participating in the initiative.

And now there is a petition effort underway for additional surveillance cameras at intersections. Of course, the camera that makes one person feel safer raises privacy concerns for another. We will also talk to Craig about that too.

The 2020 presidential campaign trail is heating up. A panel of guests will join Flashpoint Sunday to discuss the upcoming election and Democratic candidates who have officially entered the race.



Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

Michigan Radio program director, Zoe Clark; The Detroit News editorial page editor, Nolan Finley; Dennis Darnoi, political strategist and Adolph Mongo, political consultant from Detroit.

Flashpoint is hosted by WDIV Local 4 anchor Devin Scillian. Watch Flashpoint on WDIV at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

