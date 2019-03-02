Flashpoint 3/3/19: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shares details on state budget; Fiat Chrysler investment

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will share details on her first budget Sunday.

DETROIT - Here is what to expect on Sunday's episode of Flashpoint:

The state's newly elected leader is days away from delivering her first budget that will provide details on funding to fix Michigan roads.

Fiat Chrysler recently delivered the kind of news Detroiters feared they would not hear anymore -- massive investment and thousands of jobs heading to the city. The company plans on investing billions in Michigan plants and creating thousands of new jobs.

Segment One:

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discloses details of her first budget.

Segment Two:

Senior analyst from Autotrader, Michelle Krebs and Daniel Howes, business columnist at The Detroit News, discuss Fiat Chrysler's plans to invest in Michigan plants.

Flashpoint is hosted by WDIV Local 4 anchor Devin Scillian. Watch Flashpoint on WDIV at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.