Flashpoint 3/10/19: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's first budget; Mike Duggan's State of the City address

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan delivered his sixth State of the City address this week. A panel of guests will join Flashpoint to discuss Duggan's priorities.

DETROIT - Here is what to expect on Sunday's episode of Flashpoint:

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer presented her first budget this week. On this episode of Flashpoint there will be a recap of the budget and the state leader's proposal to fix Michigan's roads.

With her new proposal Whitmer says she can fix the roads; save our schools and clean up drinking water. But where is the money to pay for it all? Is a 45-cent gas tax really the answer -- or a nonstarter as the House speaker called it?

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan delivered his sixth State of the City address this week. A panel of guests will join Flashpoint to discuss Duggan's priorities. His focus is on jobs, training and boosting public safety. He also laid out his budget for the city. He plans on putting more money away for a rainy day. Where do police officers fit into that plan?

There will also be a conversation about Hamtramck Stadium.

Segments one and two:

Panelists Henry Payne, syndicated editorial cartoonist; Randy Richardville, former Michigan Senate majority leader; Bankhole Thompson, contributing columnist for The Detroit News; and Portia Roberson, CEO of Focus: Hope.

Segment three:

A conversation about Hamtramck Stadium.

Flashpoint is hosted by WDIV Local 4 anchor Devin Scillian. Watch Flashpoint on WDIV at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.