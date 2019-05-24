Flashpoint 5/26/19: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan discusses 5K new FCA jobs coming to city

DETROIT - Here is what to expect on Sunday's episode of Flashpoint:

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles recently announced that agreements for land deals have been reached for a new 5,000-job assembly plant in the city.

Duggan will make an appearance on Flashpoint to discuss the exciting news that will put more Detroiters back in the workforce.

Also, abortion debates have hit a boiling point. What will be the impact of the heated national debate on women's reproductive rights come election time?

We will also have a preview of the upcoming Mackinac Police Conference.

Segment One:

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

Segment Two:

Steve Mitchell, Mitchell Research and Communications; Jill Alper, Alper Strategies

Flashpoint is hosted by WDIV Local 4 anchor Devin Scillian. Watch Flashpoint on WDIV at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

