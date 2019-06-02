Flashpoint 6/2/19: State leaders address Michigan's future at Mackinac Policy Conference

DETROIT - Here is what you missed on Sunday's episode of Flashpoint:

State leaders sat down with Flashpoint host Devin Scillian to address key issues facing Michigan at the Mackinac Policy Conference this week.

Segment One:

Democratic US Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan's 12th congressional district, and Republican US Rep. Frederick Upton of Michigan's 6th congressional district .

Segment Two:

Georgia politician, Stacey Yvonne Abrams.

Segment Three

Michigan Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson.

Flashpoint is hosted by WDIV Local 4 anchor Devin Scillian. Watch Flashpoint on WDIV at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.