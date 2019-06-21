Flashpoint 6/23/19: A look at Michigan's economy, what's being done to protect LGBTQ+ community

The Ford Fireworks are set for Monday night along the Detroit River -- and we are going to get you set for the big night, whether you'll be watching in person or afar.

DETROIT - We're finally into summer in Michigan, and on Monday, we plan to kick it off in our traditional, sparkling style.

But first, we're going to take a closer look at Michigan's report card as we mark Pride Month. There is no doubt that American attitudes about the LGBTQ+ have changed in very quick order.

Many want to see broader and more far-reaching improvement, but some argue much has already changed, pointing out few issues have flipped a full 180 degrees as quickly as gay marriage, which went from a non-starter to the law of the land in a relative blink of an eye.

Conversely, in Michigan, there is no law on the books to keep you from firing someone because you don't care for their sexual or gender identity.

Looking at the presidential race, is America ready for a gay president complete with a first husband, or is that enough to disqualify Pete Buttigieg from serious consideration?

We've put together a fascinating roundtable of voices from those who walk that walk every day and it's coming up Sunday.

Also, learn about an interesting take on the Michigan economy from a man who spends his life crunching numbers.

He thinks we need to understand some troubling trends and signs.

