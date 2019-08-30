Flashpoint 9/1/19: Preventing dog attacks in Detroit; weighing in on Michigan students' test scores

Sunday's episode of Flashpoint will include a discussion on what can be done to prevent dangerous dog attacks in the city of Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Here is what to expect on Sunday's episode of Flashpoint:

What can be done about dangerous dogs in the city of Detroit? Just recently, a 9-year-old girl from southwest Detroit was mauled to death by three bit bull dogs after they escaped from a neighbor's yard.

This isn't the first time a child has been killed by dangerous dogs in Detroit. People want to prevent similar situations from happening in the future. That is the first topic we'll discuss on Sunday's episode of Flashpoint.

Up next: Are Michigan students' test scores a disappointment or a step in the right direction? That is another topic that will be discussed with Tonya Allen, president and CEO of the Skillman Foundation.

A discussion on how to prevent dog attacks with Randy Bruce, Farmington Hills City Council member; Kristina Rinaldi, executive director of Detroit Dog Rescue; and Charlie Beckman.

Tonya Allen, president and CEO of the Skillman Foundation.

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week's episode.

