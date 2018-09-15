Flashpoint 9/16/18: Detroit Homecoming; a look at city's fastest growing business; election polls

DETROIT - What to expect on the next edition of Flashpoint:

A close eye is being kept on the aftermath of Hurricane Florence along the southeastern seaboard.

But in the meantime, we will get caught up on hometown news -- and Detroit was again a hometown story this past week. It was the fifth annual Detroit Homecoming. It has been a big hit -- this idea of inviting native Detroiters and Michiganders back to see what is happening in the city.

Last year, the event was held at the central train depot and those who returned for this year's edition learned that that venue is now getting a new life from Ford Motor Company. So what will this year bring?

We're going to check in with two Detroiters who were ex-pats - but not anymore. They've come back home and brought their business with them.

We are going to start with a long overdue look at one of the city's fastest growing businesses -- one that is just two years old, but already has more than 400 employees and homecoming attendees were told the other night that they may hire a thousand more people in the next year. What could possibly drive that kind of growth? Would you believe it started with sneakers?

And later -- eye-popping leads for democratic candidates in the latest round of polling -- all tomorrow on Flashpoint.

We will have guest speakers as well.

Segment 1:

Roderick Hardamon, founder and chairman, Urge Development Group

Jennifer Daniels, brand strategist

Segment 2:

Nolan Finley, editorial page editor, The Detroit News

Darci McConnell, McConnell Communications

Flashpoint is hosted by WDIV Local 4 anchor Devin Scillian. Watch Flashpoint on WDIV at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

