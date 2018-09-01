Flashpoint 9/2/18: DPSCD Superintendent; No-fault insurance discussion; Author Al Allen

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Flashpoint this Sunday:

A new school year is beginning and this year Detroit schools will have to use bottled water due to testing that showed worrisome levels of copper and lead in the water.

We'll talk to Detroit public schools superintendent Dr. Nikolai P. Vitti about why the decision was made and what it will take to get the water fountains flowing again.

We also need to follow on the heels of last week's program. Mayor Duggan was on Flashpoint to talk about his move to have the state's no fault insurance program tossed out by the courts, basically running around the legislature which is admitted has frustrated him for its failure to come up with an answer. It took no time for the emails and tweets to arrive -- some from those who've had loved ones badly injured in accidents who believe no-fault has been a godsend.

Others were upset with the mayor's tactics. We'll let the other side have their say -- should the state with the highest insurance rates in the country just recognize that we have an expensive but better system?

Al Allen is a legend among Detroit journalists -- 50 years of reporting has led to a new book called We're Standing By.

Dr. Nikolai P. Vitti - Detroit Public Schools Community District ​​​​​Superintendent

State Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo - (D) District 8

Bankole Thompson - The PuLSE Institute

Al Allen - Author of "We're Standing By"

Flashpoint is hosted by WDIV Local 4 anchor Devin Scillian. Watch Flashpoint on WDIV at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

