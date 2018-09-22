Flashpoint 9/23/18: Detroit councilwoman's new initiatives; Remembering David Dichiera; TEDx Detroit

DETROIT - Here is what to expect on Sunday's edition of Flashpoint:

In Detroit this week, City Council member Mary Sheffield announced a series of initiatives she is calling the "People's Bills." They target water rates, affordable housing, even parking tickets. But can a city just out of bankruptcy afford any of it? Sheffield will join Flashpoint to discuss the initiatives.

TEDx Detroit takes place on Wednesday, promising positive ideas for the world from Detroit. We will speak to Charlie Wollborg, executive director and curator of TEDx Detroit, and John Dunivant, artist and co-founder of Theatre Bizarre, about the upcoming event.

We will also remember the life of Detroit Opera House founder David Dichiera, who died of cancer this week. Our last Flashpoint conversation with Dichiera came last year, just after he received a star-studded sendoff at the Detroit Opera House.

As usual, his focus was on the city he loved. We will revisit that conversation.

Mary Sheffield, president pro tem, Detroit City Council

Charlie Wollborg, executive director and curator, TEDx Detroit

John Dunivant, artist and co-founder, Theatre Bizarre

Remembering Detroit Opera House founder David Dichiera

