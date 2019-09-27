Flashpoint 9/28/19: Lansing budget crisis; UAW strike against General Motors

This week's episode of Flashpoint will feature a discussion on the budget crisis in Lansing. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Here is what to expect on Sunday's episode of Flashpoint:

As we close in on the budget deadline in Lansing, are we headed for a shutdown?

Next, it's now day 14 of strike signs and picket lines in the UAW strike against General Motors. We'll talk about the fallout of the strike and the future.

Segment One:

Dennis Darnoi, Densar Consulting; Stephen Henderson, host, WDET's Detroit Today; Zoe Clark, program director, Michigan Radio.

Segment Two:

John McElroy, host, "Autoline Detroit."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.