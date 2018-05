Flashpoint airs Sunday morning at 10 a.m. on Local 4: Here's what you may have missed on May 20, 2018:

Devin Scillian sat down with a victim of Larry Nassar and her mother following the news of a $500 million settlement from Michigan State University. Is it enough?

Also, our roundtable discusses the latest accusations against Detroit's Jack Lessenberry and what's next for the Me Too movement.

