Next on Flashpoint: Michigan's primary election; Sandy Pensler, John James battle for GOP nomination

DETROIT - Midterm primary elections usually don't see large voter turnouts, but that may be different this time around.

There have been plenty of ads for candidates running for office; could that increase voter numbers?

Also, Sandy Pensler and John James, two candidates pushing for the Republican nomination to take on Debbie Stabenow, join Devin Scillian.

Flashpoint is hosted by WDIV Local 4 anchor Devin Scillian. Watch Flashpoint on WDIV at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

