Next on Flashpoint: NAIAS zooms into Detroit; examining Larry Nassar case as sentencing approaches

DETROIT - On this week's Flashpoint, Devin Scillian takes a look at advancements in the auto industry as the North American International Auto Show zooms into Detroit.

Also, sports doctor Larry Nassar, who has a long list of people accusing him of sexual misconduct, has another sentencing this week. Flashpoint addresses how what was happening was able to go on for so long.

Flashpoint is hosted by WDIV Local 4 anchor Devin Scillian. Watch Flashpoint on WDIV at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.