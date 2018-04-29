Next on Flashpoint: State oversight of Detroit's finances expected to end; a new transit push

DETROIT - Detroit's Financial Review Commission is expected to vote Monday to end the state's oversight of the city's finances.

The city has been under some kind of state control for the last six years, and the conditions of the bankruptcy included running a budget surplus for three straight years.

Also, there's another new transit push for the city.

Flashpoint is hosted by WDIV Local 4 anchor Devin Scillian. Watch Flashpoint on WDIV at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.