Sunday on Flashpoint: Asylum crisis, US-China trade war, and politics in school curriculum

DETROIT - Flashpoint on Sunday (6/24/18) focuses on the asylum crisis dominating headlines this week, focusing on the difference between asylum seekers and illegal immigrants.

The show will also look at a looming trade war with China, and what role state politicians should play in public school curriculum.

Scheduled guests include:

Margo Schlanger , University of Michigan law professor

, University of Michigan law professor Deb Drennen , executive director of Freedom House

, executive director of Freedom House Migladys Bermudez , site attorney for Justice for Our Neighbors

, site attorney for Justice for Our Neighbors Stephen Henderson from WDET's Detroit Today

from WDET's Detroit Today Chastity Pratt-Dawsey from Bridge Magazine

from Bridge Magazine Randy Richardville , former Michigan State Senate majority leader

, former Michigan State Senate majority leader Dennis Cowan, head of government affairs for Plunkett Cooney and former mayor of Royal Oak

WDIV Local 4 anchor Devin Scillian hosts. Flashpoint airs Sundays at 10 a.m.

NBC's Meet the Press follows at 10:30 a.m.

