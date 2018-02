DETROIT - After the Parkland, Florida shooting, a debate about whether teachers should be armed at school was ignited.

Also, pothole season happens every year, but this year it has been especially dangerous.

Flashpoint is hosted by WDIV Local 4 anchor Devin Scillian. Watch Flashpoint on WDIV at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.