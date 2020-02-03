Michigan microbrewery named among top spots for nachos in America
DETROIT – Who doesn’t love nachos?
Thrillist recently published their list of the best nachos in America -- and one of those landed right here in Michigan.
Brewery Vivant - Grand Rapids
Here’s what Thrillist wrote about their nachos:
Everyone knows that beer and nachos go together like love and marriage, so it only makes sense to celebrate their glorious union at Michigan’s only chapel-turned-craft brewery. This Grand Rapids microbrewery pairs their funk-laced farmhouse ales, bold stouts, and Euro-style lagers with upgraded bar fare including, of course, some of the midwest’s absolute best nachos.
Inside these hallowed walls, the Tex-Mex classic gets the full cheffy treatment, swapping the standard cheese sauce-and-chili combo for an edible symphony of velvety brie cream, crushed tomatoes, caramelized onions, and succulent duck confit brought to a crescendo with a sprinkling of crispy duck crackling. Can we get an amen?
***Update: We are all sold out of the Quack Burgers and corn dogs. We will likely be sold out of the bahn mi and cake by 4pm. Thanks for the overwhelming support. **** All things duck! Personal sized galacticly famous DUCK nachos, DUCK corn dogs with kiwi mustard 🥝🥝🥝, DUCK bahn mi, and almond cake with DUCK fat buttercream and cracklin’ granola! 😋Limited numbers of everything and they’re going fast! #bvkitchen #scratchkitchen #vivantpastry #interstellarducknachoday #duckday #duckappreciation #delicious #memorialdayweekend #eatgr #grfoodie #foodiegr #experiencegr #grandrapids #michigan
