Michigan microbrewery named among top spots for nachos in America

DETROIT – Who doesn’t love nachos?

Thrillist recently published their list of the best nachos in America -- and one of those landed right here in Michigan.

Brewery Vivant - Grand Rapids

Here’s what Thrillist wrote about their nachos:

Everyone knows that beer and nachos go together like love and marriage, so it only makes sense to celebrate their glorious union at Michigan’s only chapel-turned-craft brewery. This Grand Rapids microbrewery pairs their funk-laced farmhouse ales, bold stouts, and Euro-style lagers with upgraded bar fare including, of course, some of the midwest’s absolute best nachos.

Inside these hallowed walls, the Tex-Mex classic gets the full cheffy treatment, swapping the standard cheese sauce-and-chili combo for an edible symphony of velvety brie cream, crushed tomatoes, caramelized onions, and succulent duck confit brought to a crescendo with a sprinkling of crispy duck crackling. Can we get an amen?