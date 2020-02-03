When to buy fruits, vegetables -- by the season

What’s cooking tonight? It may depend on the season!

If you’re anything like me, you’re at the grocery store every week, knocking on melons, acting like the noise is telling you something.

I can never seem to remember when I should be eating certain produce -- but it does matter. The best quality produce is to be eaten while in season! It actually makes a big difference in flavor and quality.

So, I figured I’d share some of my own produce research -- here’s something you can hold onto and use in the future. Some have more than one season -- some are year-round -- but as you’ll see below, some are very picky.

🍓 Seasonal produce guide -- when to eat what through the year:

Winter produce:

You’ll notice that this is the only season to buy some citrus-type fruits, like oranges and grapefruit. Oh, and also winter squash -- shocking!

Winter produce guide. (USDA)

Spring produce:

Just writing about spring makes me happy. Spring ushers in the season of green veggies -- asparagus, broccoli, peas and other earthy veggies, including onions and turnips. So lovely. I think this is my favorite produce season.

Spring produce guide. (USDA)

Summer produce:

Summer is all about the juicy stuff -- berries, melons, peaches and plums. Your grocery cart is going to get heavy.

Summer produce guide. (USDA)

Fall produce:

Whenever I think about fall produce, I always go to squash and sweet potatoes. And obviously pumpkin. In Michigan, it’s also apple season -- even though apples are usually pretty good all year.

Fall produce guide. (USDA)

Get stories like this one in your inbox! Sign up for the Morning Report Newsletter here.