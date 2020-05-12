Tasty Tuesday Home Edition: M Street Baking on how to make the best cinnamon rolls

Published: May 12, 2020, 6:00 am

DETROIT – This week’s Tasty Tuesday Home Edition takes us to M Street Baking Company in Howell!

They’re teaching us how to make the best cinnamon rolls at home.

Tasty Tuesday deal: 10% off your order with promo code: WDIV.

Recipe for dough:

1/4-ounce package yeast

1/2 cup warm water

1/2 cup scalded milk

1/4 cup sugar

1/3 cup butter

1 teaspoon salt

3 1/2 to 4 cups all-purpose flour

Filling: 2 cups sugar to 1/2 cup cinnamon

Recipe for icing:

4 oz. cream cheese softened

3tbs butter

3/4 cup powder sugar

1/2 vanilla