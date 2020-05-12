Tasty Tuesday Home Edition: M Street Baking on how to make the best cinnamon rolls
DETROIT – This week’s Tasty Tuesday Home Edition takes us to M Street Baking Company in Howell!
They’re teaching us how to make the best cinnamon rolls at home.
Tasty Tuesday deal: 10% off your order with promo code: WDIV.
Recipe for dough:
1/4-ounce package yeast
1/2 cup warm water
1/2 cup scalded milk
1/4 cup sugar
1/3 cup butter
1 teaspoon salt
3 1/2 to 4 cups all-purpose flour
Filling: 2 cups sugar to 1/2 cup cinnamon
Recipe for icing:
4 oz. cream cheese softened
3tbs butter
3/4 cup powder sugar
1/2 vanilla
