Founder of ‘Two Buck Chuck’ Fred Franzia dies at 79

This photo taken June 24, 2009 shows winemaker Fred Franzia talking about his newest wine from Australia during an interview in his office in Napa, Calif. Franzia, who gave wine buyers Two Buck Chuck, is introducing a new Australian Chardonnay later this summer that will be about half the price of most Australian Chardonnays.(AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

DENAIR, Cali. – Fred Franzia, the CEO and founding partner of Bronco Wine Company, passed away at the age of 79 on Tuesday, according to the company’s Facebook page.

Franzia was a wine industry icon known for his affordable options, such as boxed wine and Trader Joe’s “Two Buck Chucks.” The “Two Buck Chucks” have been selling exclusively at trader Joe’s since 2002. The wine label was previously known as Charles Shaw.

Bronco Wine Company was founded in 1973, and the company’s vision was to create quality wine at a value for wine consumers.

The Facebook post reads that Franzia believed wine should be enjoyed and consumed at every American table.

Bronco Wine Company has over 100 brands in its portfolio, including ready-to-go cocktails and spirits.

Franzia is survived by his five children, fourteen grandchildren, and two sisters.