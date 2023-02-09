National Pizza Day 2023: Our top picks in Metro Detroit

Here’s where the Local 4 team is grabbing a slice of pizza tonight.

It’s National Pizza Day. Pizza is delicious and every day should be National Pizza Day. To celebrate, we asked around the newsroom for local favorites and what to order at those favorites.

🍕 Here’s a look at where Local 4 is eating pizza:

Devin Scillian: Supino. The San Gennaro (but I can get behind a classic pepperoni as well).

Rhonda Walker: Jet’s Pizza Delivery thin turbo crust, sausage, pepperoni and banana peppers.

Karen Drew: Michigan & Trumbull in Corktown! Love the Margherita

Jason Colthorp: My relationship with my wife caught fire because of the thin crust pizza at “24 Seconds” in Berkley— maybe more so than anything I had going on. It’s definitely random, but we love it! Also, if you’re ever hungry and in Lansing—DeLuca’s Restaurant is still the best pizza I’ve ever had.

Hank Winchester: Green Lantern. I could live on their Lantern bread with ranch.

Nick Monacelli: Buddy’s - straight up cheese and pepperoni. Plus an antipasto salad with extra dressing.

Kim Adams: MOD Pizza

Rod Meloni: Tomatoes APizza, [pronounced a-beetz] 14 Mile and Middlebelt, Farmington Hills… coal fired oven… life changing pizza!

Brandon Roux: Bommarito’s in SCS. 3 pizzas for $14. I like cheese & green peppers, or bacon & onion.

Kim DeGiulio: Grandma Bob’s - Sausage + pistachio.

Grant Hermes: Michigan & Trumbull, the Packard Pep!

Priya Mann: Supino Pizzeria! Red onion/mushroom. WITH A SIDE OF RANCH. Pizza is not pizza without RAAAAAANCH.

Mara MacDonald: Amici’s, spinach/ mushroom.

Jamie Edmonds: Supino’s. The one with the egg on it! Bismark, I think.

Shawn Ley: Tomatoes APizza!

Ken Haddad: Michigan & Trumbull in Corktown -- for my money, the best Detroit-style pizza in the city right now

Derick Hutchinson: Pizza House in Ann Arbor

Elizabeth Washington: Pie Sci Pizza in Woodbridge -- the Margherita!

What’s your favorite pizza spot in Metro Detroit? Let us know in the comments!